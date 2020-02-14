Share it:

The giant of streaming It has a new title in hand with which to transport us to a magical world. If 'The Witcher' has conquered you, point this new series that will come to Netflix the next March 20.

'The Letter for The King' it is based on the Dutch homonymous novel of Tonke dragt and has been adapted to the small screen by Will davies (also responsible for the wonderful script of 'How to train your dragon). Like the book in which it is inspired, in this new series we will follow Tiuri, a young man gentleman in training, which embarks on an epic mission to deliver a secret letter to King of his nation. In the path, Tiuri He is involved in a magical prophecy that announces the emergence of a hero capable of defeating the ruthless prince. But if you want to survive this trip, you will have to learn what it means to be a true gentleman and a true leader.

Starring Amir Wilson (whom we have already seen in the first season of the HBO series 'Dark Matter'), you can take a first look at this new project as Netflix has launched not only the release date, but also a first teaser that you have hung over these lines. Complete the cast David Wenham ('Iron Fist'), Omid Djalili ('Dark Matter'), Peter Ferdinando ('King Arthur') and Ruby Serkis ('National Treasure'). Remember, this series will be available on March 20, so there is little left for us to see a first trailer of this new story of magic.