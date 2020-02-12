The lesson Susana gave us yesterday on ‘The island of temptations‘

Share it:

The program has come to an end and without a doubt, Susana's reaction is one of the milestones with which we stay.

Very fans of how Monica Naranjo reacted to the 'zasca' of Susana, already viral.



Yesterday ended the program that has had half of Spain discussing toxic relationships (mainly, go): 'The island of temptations'. The reasons that have led us to encumb a 'show' that is so far from the social evolution to which we aspire, we have already broken them down here, but what happened when the final bonfire was ending gave us a smile, a "no everything is lost ", a" there is hope beyond Estefaníaaaaaaaa ".

We refer to the confrontation of Suzanne Y Gonzalo, one of the couples whose operation for six more years was difficult for us to understand. The meeting between the two already started 'moved', she began to cry and he approached several times after "wait a moment" from her.

What happened during the explanation of Suzanne It is something that the entire audience felt: Susana was ashamed of the comments he had issued during his stay on the island, related to asses, tits and the objectification of the woman's body. Just like his attitude, he had compared Susana to Katerina and talked about Susana's sex life (he had called her asexual).

She tried to explain that, after seeing all that (which, he did not throw in his face, eye), what he did not feel was any kind of jealousy, and that was what had led him to conclude that he did not want to continue with Gonzalo.

Susana's 'zasca' to Gonzalo in 'The island of temptations'

He said the comments were a joke, that she had also talked about her sex life (Suzanne he had simply talked about her, not how he was with her) and, after running out of arguments, he ended up saying that this was how he was going to throw six years of relationship.