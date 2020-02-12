Entertainment

The lesson Susana gave us yesterday on ‘The island of temptations‘

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • The program has come to an end and without a doubt, Susana's reaction is one of the milestones with which we stay.
  • Very fans of how Monica Naranjo reacted to the 'zasca' of Susana, already viral.

    Yesterday ended the program that has had half of Spain discussing toxic relationships (mainly, go): 'The island of temptations'. The reasons that have led us to encumb a 'show' that is so far from the social evolution to which we aspire, we have already broken them down here, but what happened when the final bonfire was ending gave us a smile, a "no everything is lost ", a" there is hope beyond Estefaníaaaaaaaa ".

    We refer to the confrontation of Suzanne Y Gonzalo, one of the couples whose operation for six more years was difficult for us to understand. The meeting between the two already started 'moved', she began to cry and he approached several times after "wait a moment" from her.

    What happened during the explanation of Suzanne It is something that the entire audience felt: Susana was ashamed of the comments he had issued during his stay on the island, related to asses, tits and the objectification of the woman's body. Just like his attitude, he had compared Susana to Katerina and talked about Susana's sex life (he had called her asexual).

    She tried to explain that, after seeing all that (which, he did not throw in his face, eye), what he did not feel was any kind of jealousy, and that was what had led him to conclude that he did not want to continue with Gonzalo.

    Susana's 'zasca' to Gonzalo in 'The island of temptations'

    He said the comments were a joke, that she had also talked about her sex life (Suzanne he had simply talked about her, not how he was with her) and, after running out of arguments, he ended up saying that this was how he was going to throw six years of relationship.

    image
    Gonzalo was not trying to understand what Susana wanted to convey in the final bonfire.

    D.R.

    Susana had thought her decision very well and made it clear, something that Gonzalo delegitimized when she asked him to think it through, and she released a crucial phrase that we should burn ourselves if we lived a similar situation with a partner: "you are your enemy, not me".

    And in this way, after some tears that showed that his initial intention was not to leave the program like this, Susana decided to leave the island alone. Spain applauded in their homes, their departure went viral on social networks and the (impartial?) Presenter Monica Naranjo, celebrated it secretly. Here you can relive everything again (from minute 01:09:32).

    image
    Monica Naranjo hiding her joy to the fullest.

    D.R.

    Brava, Suzanne!

    Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.