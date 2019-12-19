Sports

The "lesson" of Raúl to Iturralde "with the Bernabéu falling"

December 19, 2019
Edie Perez
Eduardo Iturralde González He has remembered in the BE an unforgettable moment as a First Division referee who lived with Raúl González Blanco. It happened in a match between Real Madrid and Valencia in which he had already expelled several players and, in a tense moment, he also threw the coach John Benjamin Toshack.


"At that moment I noticed that someone was grabbing me from behind my arm and I thought Another that goes to the street. I don't mind throwing four out of twenty. So he told me He has looked for you and found you. Your problems are in the field. Forget everything that happens outside", he related in BE Sports.

For Iturralde, Raúl showed at that time, "with the Bernabéu falling", his great control over what happens in the matches. Because, in a climate of so much tension was "able to reason" about what was happening without bothering the collegiate or losing the forms. "I thought This guy controls. For me it was a great lesson. "

