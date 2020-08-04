The LEGO Nintendo NES hides a little secret: a Mario-themed Easter Egg!

Share it:

The official announcement of the LEGO Nintendo NES has revealed a further development in the collaboration between the Kyoto House and the famous Danish brick giant.

Available on the LEGO Store from August, the colossal set is made up of over 2,000 pieces, to be patiently assembled to create a nostalgic representation of the iconic Nintendo home console. Peculiar detail, the NES of bricks houses a Easter Egg particularly appreciable. Well hidden, the latter is hidden in the side sections of the console reproduction.

In fact, as you can see in the video that you find at the beginning of this news, this specific area of ​​the LEGO set welcomes a reason that will certainly be familiar to long-time players related to the Nintendo plumber. It is in fact nothing more than a reproduction of a portion of the World 1-2 of Super Mario Bros., complete with classic platforms and green pipes! Have you already seen him?

The peculiar fusion of the universe LEGO is Nintendo seems to be going at full speed, after the numerous announcements linked to different interactive sets aimed at recreating the atmosphere of the Mushroom Kingdom through the bricks, the Danish giant offers fans even the iconic console of the Eighties. To discuss the collaboration and how the latter product came to life, Everyeye's editorial team made an interesting interview with the LEGO Nintendo NES Design Manager.