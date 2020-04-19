The legendary pokémon show themselves in splendid fanart

Share it:

Created in 1996 by Satoshi Tajiri, i Pokémon they have marked several generations of gamers, still fond of the brand, and also fans of the anime and manga world thanks to the numerous series and films that have come onto the market. The release of Pokémon Sword and Shield has brought other little monsters, including, of course, also new legendaries.

These almost mythological creatures, which appear only in certain conditions and in mysterious and difficult to reach places, have contributed to making the motto "Catch them all!" increasingly emblematic. Recently a talented artist has decided to dedicate, only to some legendary pokémon, a collection of amazing illustrations.

In the post that you find at the bottom of the page, shared on Twitter by the user @asteroid_ill, we see 4 images featuring 5 incredibly powerful Pokémon that could make dozens of Ultra Balls use the trainers, before they manage to capture them.

A spectacular Deoxys it is located in the center of the first artwork, surrounded by some Flygon, while it rises in a gloomy and cloudy sky. Then follow the two legendary Dragons of the third generation of portable monsters, that is Latios and Latias, who swim in the ocean alongside Milotic and Sharpedo. The third illustration, perhaps the most impressive, represents a gigantic Giratina, viewed from a distance by a coach and his Croconaw, in pouring rain. The latest drawing, on the other hand, shows us from afar the guardian of the seas, Lugia, go into underwater caves.

A beautiful tribute to a series that has long since passed the 1000 episodes, and which continues to conquer many viewers all over the world. We also remember that the new season of Pokémon will be stopped until a date to be defined.