The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo turns into a Saiyan in a brilliant illustration

Among the most immortal and richest franchises in the animation sector, certainly Pokémon holds the scepter as the most prosperous brand in the whole industry. Thanks to unstoppable merchandising, capable of making Poke-Balls in diamonds, the series is still one of the cornerstones of Japanese culture.

It is no coincidence, therefore, if the anime of the Pokémon is renewed at each release, revealing the potential of a franchise that continues to amaze even today with the same intensity. The new season, in fact, is enjoying moderate success in dedicated communities, not only thanks to the collaboration of the new duo of protagonists, Ash and Go, but also thanks to nostalgic easter-eggs.

As proof of the extraordinary success of the saga, a fan, a certain koteri.ink, tried to imaginary the legendary Pokémon Mewtwo wearing the iconic Saiyan suit by Dragon Ball Z. The result in question, which you can admire in the image attached at the bottom of the news, portrays the powerful Pokémon in the guise of an alien character from the imagination of Akira Toriyama, very similar to the variety of henchmen of Freeza's imposing army.

In any case, the illustration found an excellent response among the fans, who appreciated the final result and the brilliant idea of ​​the artist. And you, instead, what do you think of Mewtwo in the guise of a fearsome Saiyan? Tell us your opinion, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.