The legendary cartoonist Ann Nocenti will be a guest at Napoli Comicon 2020

The Naples Comicon 2020 continues to expand its guest park: a few days after the extraordinary announcement of Star Comics concerning the arrival of the author of Kaguya-sama: Love is War in fact, it has been confirmed that thanks to the efforts of BAO Publishing will also be present Ann Nocenti, legendary American cartoonist and author of Ruby Falls.

After graduating from university SUNY New Paltz of New York, the writer began working in the comics field for Marvel Comics, supervising one of the most important narrative cycles of the X-Men. After working on Spider-Woman, Doctor Strange and Star Wars, the author found success thanks to the creation of the superhero Longshot before and at his work on Dare devil then. Even today, his contribution on the stories starring the Hell's Kitchen devil it is considered essential.

Throughout her career Ann Nocenti has worked for Marvel, DC Comics and Dark Horse, putting her signature on hundreds of important works. In the 90s she even went into the cinema field directing some documentaries and finally, in the 2000s, she published works such as The Seeds (with David Aja) e Ruby Falls.

Ann Nocenti is yet another name on the Napoli Comicon 2020 guest list, an event that becomes more and more unmissable every day. In case you were advocates of oriental works, however, you do not have to worry, since in addition to Aka Akasaka, the arrival of the master Shuzo Oshimi, author of successful works such as Traces of Blood, Happiness and The flowers of evil, has been recently confirmed.