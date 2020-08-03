The Legenda of Zelda meets Studio Ghibli in a viral fan-art

Share it:

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most important video game franchises in the entertainment culture, thanks to a variety of chapters and projects that have helped to place the brand among the top of the most popular series worldwide. Of course, some fans' hopes cannot be missing from this success.

Despite Nintendo has never left its approval to teams outside the Japanese giant to take care of a theme anime except for some occasions, some of which are also wasted, the franchise still remains without a television adaptation. Possibility that, still today, continues to feed the hopes of thousands of fans. If someone attempted to venture into the venture through a fan-made video The Legend of Zelda, someone else was content to borrow famous styles from the world of Japanese animation.

A fan, of course BigSkyCastle, attempted to propose the imagery of Zelda through the colors and style of the Studio Ghibli, one of the world's best known anime companies. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has met with resounding success, with 31,000 appreciation events in about 10 hours from publication.

And you, however, what do you think of this splendid artistic representation, do you like it? Tell us yours, as usual, with a comment below. But speaking of Studio Ghibli, are you curious to know where the new Hayao Miyazaki film is at?