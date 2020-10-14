The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, la fan Misaki crea il suo cosplay su Zelda

There are games that can move hordes of fans and remain in the rankings for very long periods. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of them. The title that saw the return of Link and Zelda has not dropped from the top ten positions in the US in the sales charts for Nintendo Switch games.

The already legendary saga thanks to the numerous games created for the old Nintendo consoles is therefore always on the crest of the wave and with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild it has reached even greater heights. There are already those who, in view of the second chapter of Zelda BftW, say that the saga will be a sure commercial success.

Obviously, it also had success among fans, who go in search of merchandising associated with the brand but also of cosplayers. There Princess Zelda came to life thanks to the cosplay made by Misaki Sai, which you can see in the photo below. Taking up the clothes and design of the latest Zelda, Misaki immerses himself in nature, bringing us back into the atmosphere of the title. Long blond hair with various braids, angelic face and the white and blue uniform make this one perfect zelda cosplay.

What do you think of this cosplay?