The Legend of the White Serpent Review: the first Toei Animation film

We all know Toei Animation like the animation studio that was able to give us manga adaptations like Dragon Ball e ONE PIECE. Notoriety came only over time, but the studio has managed to conquer the public since it was released in Japanese cinemas in 1958. The Legend of the White Snake. The then known as Toei Doga started a long career trying to revolutionize the Japanese animation industry; this film is indeed the first Japanese animated feature film in color and was able to thrill and inspire a young Hayao Miyazaki.

In Italy the film arrived in 1970 directly on television, with Italian dubbing; unfortunately, over the years, part of the local adaptation has been damaged and at the moment the completely dubbed version is almost unavailable. After landing on VVVVID, both in the original language and with the partial Italian dubbing, The Legend of the White Snake now joins Amazon’s August releases. An opportunity to discover and rediscover a piece of Japanese animation history.

It happened a long time ago

The first feature film made by Toei Animation is inspired by a famous Chinese tale. The film opens with an incipit that evokes the typical songs of Chinese plays: it is narrated by a child buying a white snake at the market. The two bond very closely and immediately become friends, thanks also to the sweet melody that the child intones on his flute. Unfortunately, the adults put pressure on the young to abandon the animal, but he does not want to because he finds it cute and by now he is fond of it. Due to the insistence of the greatest, the child is forced to separate from his faithful companion, with great regret. According to the legend, even the sunset was saddened to see the two separate. At the end of the introductory sequence, the scene moves forward in time and the typical song is replaced by an external narrator. During a storm, the white snake, clinging to a tree, changes its appearance taking on the appearance of a beautiful girl: Bai Niang. This in turn gives a small fish human appearance, calling it Shao Qing, which becomes its valley. The following day, the young man Xu Xiang, the child friend of the snake who appeared at the beginning of the story, now grown up, plays the flute accompanied by Panda e Mimi, respectively a panda and a red panda: not mere pets, but his friends.

Bai Niang recognizes the melody and decides to lure the young man by playing a erhu (typical Chinese two-stringed instrument), showing itself to him as a mirage. The boy, attracted by the beauty and elegance of the woman, begins to follow her flanked by his inseparable companions, until he reaches a city, where he finds the musical instrument.

The following day, Xu Xiang decides to return the erhu to its rightful owner; after spending a day together, the two fall in love. However, she does not reveal her true identity to him, perhaps for fear of being divided, as happened years earlier. Their bond is opposed by the bonzo Fai Hai, who hunts for the shape-shifting yokai that create havoc among humans, and is aware of the true nature of the charming figure who bewitched the young man.

The bonze succeeds in exiling Xu Xiang to a distant city, only because he fears for his safety. The two lovers are therefore forced to split up. Although the separation saddened him, the boy is determined to be reunited with his beloved Bai Niang, although Fai Hai does everything to prevent the two from finding each other.

Nights of the East

The Legend of the White Snake it is a film that has not aged in the best way and that is affected by the weight of the years. Although the film is based on a Chinese legend, nowadays the story may be too simple in setting , with a linear narrative and, consequently, not very convincing. Due to the years that weigh on the title’s shoulders, some events may not have the same hold on audiences as they did when the film was released in both Japanese cinemas and Italian broadcasters. While watching, we got the feeling that the main theme can no longer fascinate as it once did, as it focuses on the love that drives Xu Xian and Bai Niang to overcome all adversity. A feeling that we can experience once we get to the middle of the story. Unfortunately, the relationship between Xu Xian and Bai Niang did not manage to involve us particularly, because in some situations it seemed superficial and not very thorough, also due to some interludes that excessively lengthen the overall duration of the film.

Toei Animation’s first feature film suffers from far too long scenes, which do not facilitate the vision, but in some moments make it even more difficult. An example could be the sequence of the party in the city where the young man is exiled; although the intention of the authors was to show a peaceful and festive town – as the narrator also explains to us -, we believe that it is a sequence that is far too long, which drastically slows down the narrative pace. We would have preferred these moments to be handled differently, with a shorter duration, so give more space to the construction and evolution of the relationship between the two protagonists, to make us feel more involved and involved. To aggravate everything, there is a poorly curated analysis of the individual roles.

Xu Xian and Bai Niang seemed to us to be underdeveloped, also due to their relationship just mentioned, still representing the power of love that unites two lovers, willing to make any sacrifices just to be together. Panda and Mimi are the comic side of the production, at the center of absurd situations, like a fight between thieving animals, but their role, in the long run, turns out to be marginal, and only in the final stages they manage to carve out a noteworthy part. maybe who has satisfied us most is the bonzo Fai Hai, who is not represented as a full-fledged antagonist, because we soon realize that he acts with the conviction that he is doing Xu Xian’s good. Despite The Legend of the White Snake suffer the weight of the years is still a pleasant vision, recommended to all lovers of oriental culture, who can take the opportunity to discover this Chinese tale, and to all those who want to know the origins of Toei Animation; one of the most influential and well-known animation studios worldwide.

Animated theater

Behind a simple plot, which has failed to remain current both in terms of themes and narration, there is a technical sector that, after many years, still continues to fascinate, even if with due care. Right from the start we noticed how the authors tried to create an artistic system that could show Asian culture in every shot.

The prologue of the story is characterized by a two-dimensional style, devoid of animations, which evokes the silhouettes of one Chinese shadow show. When the scene moves forward in time, a more classic design is used, in harmony with the typical style of the time, with a meticulous trait that has few imperfections: the care taken makes us understand how Toei Animation tried to give the maximum to create a unique and avant-garde work.

Even this aspect, however, is not free from defects, which are mainly linked to the release period of the feature film and to the technical limitations of the time: in different situations it is in fact possible to notice how audio and video are out of sync and in some sequences the characters speak without moving your mouth. Although The Legend of the White Snake both the first Japanese film in color, we must admit that the “brushstrokes” are well done, net of sporadic moments in which we noticed a lighter coloration of the images.

As we said, there are moments that dilate the plot excessively, but we believe that these are just an expedient to show the technical prowess; the studio has indeed tried to show off revolutionary animations for the time and it can be seen in the sequence in which Panda, Mimi and Shao Qing ride a Chinese dragon, whose movements are fluid. To respect even more the influence of the Chinese tale, the artistic sector boasts a soundtrack that not only adapts well to the various sequences, but that evokes typical music of the Asian tradition.