The leagues are committed to ending in July and free on Sundays in August in case a game is missing

The european leagues They pledged today to finish their respective competitions at the end of next July, if the pandemic's recession allows it. However, they have agreed to leave Sundays free from European competitions, that is, without Champions Nor Europa League, in case any league lacks a game to play and then they would have those dates.

The qualifying rounds for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions they would dispute according to what Sky Italia advanced. So the quarters could be between August 11 and 15 and the semifinals, between August 18 and 22. The final would be for August 29. However, sources familiar with the meeting that held the UEFA, the ECA and the suspenders They do not rule out that some dates may change.

Recall that in early August, the FC Barcelona and the Real Madrid They should resolve the return of the round of 16 that are still pending against Naples and Manchester City.

