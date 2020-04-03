The League urges clubs to submit ERTEs due to the coronavirus crisis

The League has announced this decision through the following statement:

The LaLiga Delegate Commission held today, after analyzing the current circumstances of the sector, and given that conversations with the Association of Spanish footballers (AFE) are very distant, understands that it is necessary to adopt measures in view of the serious economic crisis that the Covid-19 is causing in the Spanish soccer industry.

That is why, in an exercise of responsibility necessary to preserve a sector that represents 1.37% of GDP, and employs about 185,000 people (more information at the following link), Clubs / SAD affiliated to start ERTEs to reduce working hours because of overwhelming force authorized by the Government as an exceptional mechanism to avoid and mitigate the negative impact that the Covid-19 is producing in the sector, and thus be able to guarantee its subsequent recovery.