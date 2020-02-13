The League requires new clubs more stringent controls to prevent the displacement of violent

In an instruction sent last day February 3rd to CEOs and security directors, La Liga calls on clubs to tighten controls. Security directors must prevent the sale of tickets to violent groups, in application of the 2007 law against violence, racism and intolerance.

But they must also identify "by all legal means at your fingertips" to those who have participated in quarrels, altercations and public disorders, in the surroundings and inside sports venues so that tickets are not sold to them either.

Controlled displacements

Before selling tickets to groups, clubs should know and check how they will travel: in what coach, what brand and model, with what driver, and at what time they leave and arrive at their destination so that the National Police I can have devices ready. It is up to the security directors "to communicate the displacements to the police with all rigor"

Random access controls

The League also asks the controls clubs to identify the bearers of the tickets so that their ID match the one on the form sent by the visiting club. As these are groups made up of hundreds of fans, the controls can be randomized.

There is the circumstance, for example, that in the last Alcorcón – Sports, The Coruña team asked for 500 tickets and it was discovered that at least forty individuals were carrying tickets that corresponded to other people.

Recently it has also been discovered that the violent follower of Betis who brutally assaulted a young man in Bilbao In 2017, it was discovered that he was in the last Getafe – Betis.

Data Protection

In parallel, the Anti-violence Commission and the Agency of protection of data they have planned a meeting so that the data of those arrested for violent episodes reach the clubs so that they in turn prevent their entry to the fields.

With the identifications In hand, clubs will not have an excuse to sell tickets for travel and in their stadiums.