The League of Legends Worlds 2020 will begin on September 25th and will be held in Shanghai!

The 2020 World Championship will be held exclusively in Shanghai, as we anticipated a few days ago. To ensure the well-being and safety of anyone involved in the organization of the 2020 World Cup, all internships will be held in the Chinese city.

Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games, and John Needham, Global Head of Esports, provided a new update (which you can see attached to the news) on the company's current plans just a few hours ago.

The best regional league teams from around the world will compete in this incredible competition dedicated to the export of LoL, which will begin on September 25th and will end on October 31st.

Holding the event in a single city will reduce travel over the course of the tournament and give us the ability to control the environment of the show more closely. A bit like what is happening in the United States with the "bubble championship" of the NBA.

We continue to respect the guidelines of various health organizations and local and national authorities to prioritize the safety of our players, fans and anyone involved in the organization of the 2020 World Cup.

The finals will be held in the brand new Pudong Soccer Stadium

We are happy to announce that the World Cup finals will be the inaugural event of the brand new Pudong Soccer Stadium. In addition to being the new home of Shanghai SIPG F.C., this arena has been designed to become a key meeting place for fitness, fun and entertainment. It will also host the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Whether local event guidelines will allow us to have an audience, ticket information and security protocols for those who want to participate will be made public in the coming weeks.

The early stages of the tournament will focus on the digital experience for viewers and will not be played in front of a live audience. We want our plans for the show to remain a surprise, but we also want reassure all fans that we aim to offer our unique and visceral sports experience in a virtual version throughout the event, in the style that characterizes the export of League of Legends.

From the 2017 Elder Dragon to last year's Holonet technology with True Damage, we have always tried to innovate the spectator experience and we are incredibly excited about this year's show. "Take Over"Is the theme of this year's World Championship.

Thanks to the continuous and lasting support of our fans, in just 10 years, we went from a small stage to the Dreamhack, to play in many of the most prestigious locations in the world. This year's motto, "Take Over", does not only concern the future of exports but the future of sport in general!

We will return to China in 2021 for the multi-city tour of the World Championship, bringing our live sports experience to all fans around the country, as we set ourselves for this year. The North America will host the World Championship in 2022.