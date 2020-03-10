The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational has been delayed by the coronavirus

Share it:

The tournament Mid-Season Invitational League of Legends has changed its dates and will be held from July 3 to 19 to keep players, organizers and spectators safe and sound given the global alert situation because of the coronavirus.

The official statement of Riot Games reports the following:

The location of the MSI 2020 will be announced as soon as possible. Riot will be flexible in this regard, taking into account the inconvenience that COVID-19 is causing in international travel and sporting events in several countries. However, the company claims that its goal will be to ensure that the MSI remains a global experience of the highest level. Due to this change in the competitive calendar of League of Legends, Riot has coordinated with the leagues to modify the start of summer splits to avoid overlaps.

The new dates that should be sasaplanded up for those interested in the next official League of Legends competitions are the following:

OPL – May 15

VCS – May 15

LCS – May 16

TCL – May 16

LCK – May 10

LEC – May 22

CBLOL – May 23

LPL – May 23

PCS – May 30

LLA – May 30

LJL – May 31

LCL – June 6

These changes have led to the cancellation of Rift Rivals. "This tournament left games for the memory, but it has always generated great challenges to square the competitive calendars, both locally and globally".

This is one of many events that are being canceled all over the world while trying to contain and eradicate COVID-19, a new virus that has been wreaking havoc in January like China, where contagion arose.