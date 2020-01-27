Sports

The League announces that it will denounce the racist insults to Williams and expects a "partial closure of the stands"

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The league He released a statement this Sunday expressing his "rejection and deepest concern" for the Racist insults that on Saturday the player received from Athletic Club Iñaki Williams during the match against Spanish at the RCD Stadium, and once it identifies the fans involved, it will initiate criminal proceedings for a hate crime.

In his note, he expresses "his rejection and deepest concern regarding the events that occurred yesterday" and acknowledges being aware that "the measures taken for some years must be improved, since, although they have supposed an evident decrease of insults, facts and violent attitudes both inside and outside the football stadiums, today they result insufficient, according to the events lived yesterday ".

However, given the racist insults against Iñaki Wiliams, LaLiga states that will take action.

First, "report the facts to the Competition Committee of the RFEF" and expect "a penalty of partial closure of the affected harrow ".

READ:  The Royal Society rejects the last offer of Tottenham by Willian José

Likewise, "it will maintain contact with the AFE and the RFEF so that it is established on a regular basis that any player who listens to songs, choral or individual, and who considers that they affect their dignity or are discriminatory, immediately inform the referee of the match for that take appropriate action, arriving if it is the case, to modify the typified in the Regulation of the RFEF so that this is effective ".

Thirdly, LaLiga states that "it has already initiated proceedings to identify fans who uttered insults against Iñaki Williams, in order to initiate criminal proceedings for a hate crime and denounce the facts before the State Commission against violence, racism and xenophobia in sport. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.