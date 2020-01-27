The League announces that it will denounce the racist insults to Williams and expects a "partial closure of the stands"

The league He released a statement this Sunday expressing his "rejection and deepest concern" for the Racist insults that on Saturday the player received from Athletic Club Iñaki Williams during the match against Spanish at the RCD Stadium, and once it identifies the fans involved, it will initiate criminal proceedings for a hate crime.

In his note, he expresses "his rejection and deepest concern regarding the events that occurred yesterday" and acknowledges being aware that "the measures taken for some years must be improved, since, although they have supposed an evident decrease of insults, facts and violent attitudes both inside and outside the football stadiums, today they result insufficient, according to the events lived yesterday ".

However, given the racist insults against Iñaki Wiliams, LaLiga states that will take action.

First, "report the facts to the Competition Committee of the RFEF" and expect "a penalty of partial closure of the affected harrow ".

Likewise, "it will maintain contact with the AFE and the RFEF so that it is established on a regular basis that any player who listens to songs, choral or individual, and who considers that they affect their dignity or are discriminatory, immediately inform the referee of the match for that take appropriate action, arriving if it is the case, to modify the typified in the Regulation of the RFEF so that this is effective ".

Thirdly, LaLiga states that "it has already initiated proceedings to identify fans who uttered insults against Iñaki Williams, in order to initiate criminal proceedings for a hate crime and denounce the facts before the State Commission against violence, racism and xenophobia in sport. "