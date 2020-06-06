The leader Bayern Munich faces Bayer Leverkusen, his great threat on the way to the title in the Bundesliga: time, TV and formations

Share it:

The naked eye may Bundesliga is defined, with the Bayern Munich walking towards his eighth consecutive title, but in the Date 30 the reigning champions have a litmus test. The Bavarian ensemble visits the Bayer Leverkusen of Peter Bosz, his great executioner in the German league, so this day could add a little excitement to the German championship.

The workersWhere does the Chilean play Charles Aránguiz and the Argentines Lucas Alario and Exequiel Palacios, have become the stone in the shoe of The Bavaros since the arrival of the Dutch coach. With Bosz on the bench the Leverkusen was imposed at home before the Bayern in the first round of the current season by 1-2 and in the last match in the previous season by 3-1.

In their 17 official matches this year the Bayer Leverkusen has reaped nothing more and nothing less than 14 wins (two defeats and a draw), being one of the Germany's strongest teams and a real threat to the Bavarian scene. His great figure is Kai Havertz, a 20 year old boy who carries seven goals in his last eight games. Leverkusen is currently fifth, tied on points with the fourth being Borussia Mönchengladbach, who lost to Freiburg at the start of Date 30.

Kai Havertz is the big star of Bayer Leverkusen (REUTERS)

For his part, the Bayern Munich has managed to establish itself at the top of the standings, where it takes an advantage of seven points the Borussia Dortmund. Bundesliga leaders have won four of four on the championship restart and have the only player to score more league goals than Havertz in 2020: the Pole. Robert Lewandowski, top scorer in the tournament with 29 goals.

Under the orders of Hansi Flick, the munich painting has won 22 matches out of 25 possible (adds only two losses and a draw) in all competitions and recovered the solidity that characterizes them. But they shouldn't relax and they know that their visit to the Bay Arena can jeopardize their victorious walk in the domestic competition.

TRAININGS:

Leverkusen: Hradecky – Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven – Aranguiz, Demirbay – Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby – Havertz (c). DT: Peter Bosz

Bayern: Neuer (c) – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski. DT: Hansi Flick

HOUR: 15:30 CET / 13:30 GMT.

10:30 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

09:30 Bolivia and Venezuela

08:30 Peru, Colombia and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2

BUNDESLIGA DATE 30 TIMETABLE:

• FRIDAY, JUNE 5

SC Freiburg 1–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

• SATURDAY JUNE 6

10:30 (ARG) | 13:30 GMT – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich (ESPN 2 & ESPN Play)

10:30 (ARG) | 13:30 GMT – RB Leipzig vs. Padeborn (ESPN Play)

10:30 (ARG) | 13:30 GMT – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz 05 (ESPN Play)

10:30 (ARG) | 13:30 GMT – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim (ESPN Play)

13:30 (ARG) | 16:30 GMT – Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin (ESPN 2)

• SUNDAY, JUNE 7

08:30 (ARG) | 11:30 GMT – Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg (ESPN Play)

10:30 (ARG) | 13:30 GMT – FC Union Berlin vs. Schalke 04 (ESPN 2 & ESPN Play)

13:00 (ARG) | 16:00 GMT – FC Augsburg vs. Cologne (ESPN2 & ESPN Play)

All matches also available on DIRECTV GO, the streaming platform

