The lawsuit between the former composer and the producers of the series continues

While we await more official news on the 32nd season of The Simpsons, we report the latest updates on the lawsuit between Alf Clausen, composer of the show, and the producers of the cartoon featured in the Disney + catalog.

Alf Clausen was for a long time the person in charge of the music we heard during the episodes of The Simpsons, until his dismissal occurred in 2019. The composer then immediately accused the executives of the multinational of having fired him without just cause, citing Fox in court. A judge then declared that the age discrimination allegations would not be valid, while he agreed with what was stated by Alf Clausen’s lawyers, who announced that their client was discriminated against because of a disability.

In fact, Alf Clausen has suffered from Parkinsons since 2013, revealing his condition three years later. Fox producers defended themselves from this accusation by claiming that the dismissal was caused by Alf himself, who entrusted his work to third parties. The former composer then said that outsourcing his works was something he has always done and that the producers of the series have known for years.

We look forward to hearing what the verdict of the judge, in the meantime, we report the first trailer of the thirty-second season of The Simpsons.