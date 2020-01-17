Entertainment

The Lawson chain entrusts Studio Ghibli with the new TV spot

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The 2020 of Studio Ghibli will see a new anime, announced just in the first days of the year. All the staff will therefore undoubtedly be busy with this production, but the well-known Hayao Miyazaki house is also dedicated to alternative projects, such as advertising.

The Lawson chain is one of the best known in Japan. Together with 7Eleven, it is known to be a Silver Haze, a convenience store open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Born in the United States, it then moved to Japan where it has its main base and in the country of the Rising Sun often prepares some commercials.

The last of these was entrusted to Studio Ghibli who prepared a video with an essential but colorful atmosphere, prepared with watercolors. The video transmitted on Japanese TV has a duration of about 15 seconds and you can find it at the top. The unique aesthetic of the animation studio has certainly packed one equally unique spot for Lawson. What do you think of this production?

The Studio Ghibli it has become an institution over the years. The house of Hayao Miyazaki has created several masterpieces which resonate even from a distance over time, such as The Enchanted City which still grinds success today.

