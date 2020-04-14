Entertainment

The latest remake of P.T. (Silent Hills) may be the strangest so far

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The P.T. (which ended in Silent Hills) has been remade in a number of ways over the years, but none like this from developer Ryan Trawick, who recreates the experience as a HyperCard game for Mac. The result is a chilling, stylized black-and-white style that will leave you frozen.

As Warp Door noted, the game is available to download and play for free from Trawick's itch.io page. In any case, Hyper P.T. faithfully recreates the P.T. original. In other words, the same structure of the house and the stage are presented to us, although represented in monochrome linear drawings. Trawick explains that "Some things are removed, while others are added; you just have to play to find out.".

On the other hand, you should know that Hyper P.T. It was made during the Merveilles HyperJam, during which dozens of little games were made using HyperCard, an ancient development tool for Macintosh computers that used hyperlinks (yes, those hyperlinks) to link elements together when creating games. Myst was one of those games, and Hyper P.T. He definitely shares some DNA with Myst in the way you explore the house.

READ:  Zack Snyder and wants to see The Return of the Dark Knight

Horror games of this type are usefully quite popular, being the most recent cult hit World of Horror. As Hyper P.T. that was also done using an unconventional tool: Microsoft Paint in your case.

P.T.'s Latest Remake May Be the Strangest One Yet

P.T. It has had several versions over the years, including a new version of virtual reality created in the Unreal engine, and a version that imagines P.T. like a PS1 game.

And you? What is the version of P.T. What did you like the most beyond the original created by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro? You can find this new version here.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.