The latest remake of P.T. (Silent Hills) may be the strangest so far

The P.T. (which ended in Silent Hills) has been remade in a number of ways over the years, but none like this from developer Ryan Trawick, who recreates the experience as a HyperCard game for Mac. The result is a chilling, stylized black-and-white style that will leave you frozen.

As Warp Door noted, the game is available to download and play for free from Trawick's itch.io page. In any case, Hyper P.T. faithfully recreates the P.T. original. In other words, the same structure of the house and the stage are presented to us, although represented in monochrome linear drawings. Trawick explains that "Some things are removed, while others are added; you just have to play to find out.".

On the other hand, you should know that Hyper P.T. It was made during the Merveilles HyperJam, during which dozens of little games were made using HyperCard, an ancient development tool for Macintosh computers that used hyperlinks (yes, those hyperlinks) to link elements together when creating games. Myst was one of those games, and Hyper P.T. He definitely shares some DNA with Myst in the way you explore the house.

Horror games of this type are usefully quite popular, being the most recent cult hit World of Horror. As Hyper P.T. that was also done using an unconventional tool: Microsoft Paint in your case.

P.T. It has had several versions over the years, including a new version of virtual reality created in the Unreal engine, and a version that imagines P.T. like a PS1 game.

And you? What is the version of P.T. What did you like the most beyond the original created by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro? You can find this new version here.