The latest news wants Meghan and Harry at the Met Gala 2020, but really? Here's how they could dress

There is news that shakes the royal drama: one news about Meghan and Harry that catapult them directly to the coolest event in the world, or the Met Gala 2020. Really Meghan Markle will go to Met Gala 2020 May 4th in New York? To say it was The Sun, anticipating an unconfirmed news: Meghan could be present at the most awaited event together with the director of Vogue Uk, with which he built the September 2019 issue "Forces For Change".
If Meghan and Harry were to participate in the Met Gala there would be nothing strange, another royal before them did: Lady D in 1996. Once again the demonstration that Harry is following in the footsteps of Princess Diana.
Now, given that the themes that are chosen each year for the Met Gala are never minimal (this year the theme will be time), but always rather eccentric or, at the very least, capable of giving vent to the eccentric fantasy of the celebs, we tried to imagine how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can present themselves on the red carpet, inspired by some of the most iconic costumes that we have seen parading in past years.
Meghan at the Met Gala as Jared Leto
Who can forget Jared Leto in Gucci with his head in his hand at the Met Gala 2019? Nobody. Here, if Meghan were to tread the red carpet alone, without her prince (ops no more) Harry, this could be the coolest look to wear. For once Meghan, she could leave more classic stylists at home to embrace Gucci's style that travels in time past and future.
If Meghan Markle were to go with Harry to the Met Gala 2020
There are famous couples to whom she and Harry (if she should accompany her on her first important outing after the divorce from the Royal Family) could look and with whom they have something in common: mood, way of doing, fashion attitude. That the Sussex after the sensational exit from the royal family are surrounding themselves with famous friends as Lady D. had done before them is evident and therefore it is very probable (even if not confirmed by those directly concerned) that on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2020 there could be them too. And that could surprise us with themed looks with the topic of this year: we would see them very well dressed as the coolest couples of the moment. Do not you believe it?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse: beautiful!
Meghan Markle and Harry flowe power such as Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala 2019 they surprised us with a matchy look that re-proposed the theme of last year, Camp. They gave us a riot of unheard of kitsch but also unforgettable looks. Especially Meghancould steal the royal vibes of the look of Lili Reinhart in the Marie Antoinette version, bustier dress and free leg. It will not be the court of Queen Elizabeth, but even that of France has its charm, no? And then the prince Harry in flower power version would not be bad at all: since he had to abandon the military uniform, why not console himself with a suit covered with flowers like Cole Sprouse?
Meghan Markle and Harry at the Met as the royal couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
If we have to dream, we dream big: we would pay to see Meghan Markle squeezed in a flesh-colored dress like the one sported by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2019. But do you imagine what a blow to finally see Meghan with a look that dares and not with the usual, boring Duchess suit? And for Prince Harry it's even easier: he can find an Invictus Game suit or his jogging outfit in the closet and the outfit by Kanye is served. We vote for this inspo, because if Meghan has to dare then she has to do it well and say hi to the high-necked dresses, the midi skirts and the comfortable shoes. The Met Gala wants more, it wants the exaggeration and the WOW effect: inside Meghan Markle the passion for the red carpet has never been extinguished, we know she is in there somewhere. We hope it doesn't disappoint us, we count on it.
