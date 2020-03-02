The latest news wants Meghan and Harry at the Met Gala 2020, but really? Here's how they could dress

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is news that shakes the royal drama: one news about Meghan and Harry that catapult them directly to the coolest event in the world, or the Met Gala 2020. Really Meghan Markle will go to Met Gala 2020 May 4th in New York? To say it was The Sun, anticipating an unconfirmed news: Meghan could be present at the most awaited event together with the director of Vogue Uk, with which he built the September 2019 issue "Forces For Change".

If Meghan and Harry were to participate in the Met Gala there would be nothing strange, another royal before them did: Lady D in 1996. Once again the demonstration that Harry is following in the footsteps of Princess Diana.

Now, given that the themes that are chosen each year for the Met Gala are never minimal (this year the theme will be time), but always rather eccentric or, at the very least, capable of giving vent to the eccentric fantasy of the celebs, we tried to imagine how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can present themselves on the red carpet, inspired by some of the most iconic costumes that we have seen parading in past years.