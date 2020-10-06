the latest news from the set, when the new season could come out

After the end of season 3 of Stranger Things, many fans feared the worst for one of their heroes: even Millie Bobby Brown was mad about the Stranger Things 3 ending. Luckily, everything worked out for the best, Hopper is alive and David Harbor said he knew long ago of the fate of his character.

Filed the question, now the question that everyone is asking is: when should we expect the return to our screens of Stranger Things? Today we will try to clarify.

Let’s start with what we know for sure: the brothers’ original plans Ross e Matt Duffer expected the release of the fourth season of the show set in Hawkins, Indiana, for the beginning of 2021. This is because the pre-production of the series had started in March 2020, and the work continued unabated until the lockdown for the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This may have changed the cards for the series, considering that work on the Stranger Things 4 set has just begun again. In fact, after having had a small preview of the amount of scripts of the fourth cycle of episodes of the show with a post on Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the news), the first take after the quarantine took place only in October 2020.

This makes as possible the release date, at best, the period of spring 2021. As an exit window it might make sense, even for a “numerical” reason. We know that last season of Stranger Things was released on July 4, 2019, and the first episode was set precisely on July 4 of 35 years earlier, 1984. If the increasingly insistent theories that see the period after the Chernobyl disaster, which took place on April 26, 1986, the fourth season of the series could be released on April 26, with the exact same difference of 35 years.

Although a suggestive and fascinating hypothesis, we fear that the forced stop may have lengthened the production times, and that therefore we will have to wait until the end of 2021 to be able to see the new episodes (if not 2022, at worst).

And you? When do you believe that the fourth season of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments space!