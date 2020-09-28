the latest news from the set, how are the works on Season 2 progressing?

One of the most anticipated products on Netflix is ​​the second season of The Witcher. After the success with the first cycle of episodes, the production has returned to work on the set for weeks, after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, despite an important character has left the set of The Witcher 2, the works are proceeding tirelessly.

With Henry Cavill busy promoting his new film Enola Holmes, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich gave us an update on the filming of the series.

Through a post on Instagram, in fact (which you can find at the bottom of the news), the writer showed us a beautiful photo of the surroundings of one of the locations that were used for the set of the series, at the first light of dawn. The caption reads:

“Before dawn, Monday on the M4. ♥️⚔️🐺”

In all likelihood, some of the scenes shot took place around the M4 Motorway, one of England’s most famous motorways.

Recently, the Hissrich had stated that he had completed the filming of the two episodes directed by Stephen Surjik, and that a few days ago one of the most important scenes involving Geralt, Vesemir, Ciri, Lambert and several other cast members was shot. We think it could be the battle of Kaer Morhen, already long anticipated.

At the moment, the cast has remained composed, in addition to the protagonists Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, from the returns of Joey Batey in the role of Dandelion, MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina) and Anna Schaffer (Triss Merigold). It will also make an appearance too Kristofer Hivju, the Game of Thrones Tormund, in at least one episode of the series.

While we await further news from the set (perhaps with some shots of the protagonists), the news of the new entry in the cast of the Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz currently completes the group of actors who will take part in the series, which currently has an expected release date of a generic 2021.

What do you expect from next season’s The Witcher? Let us know in the comments space!