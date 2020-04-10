The latest installment of My Hero Academia 4 showed Endeavor's weakness

Share it:

As you surely know, recently the fourth season of My Hero Academia ended with a final episode full of pathos, a great clash that saw Endeavor at the center of the action, intent on facing a dangerous opponent within an episode that the fans have greatly appreciated.

The last episode of the season, however, in addition to allowing us to enjoy a splendid clash that many will remember for a long time, has also finally revealed to all viewers what the weak point of our fiery Pro Hero is. After all, each Quirk has its disadvantages and also that of Endeavor makes no differencedespite the hero doing everything in his power to hide it.

During the violent clash with the most powerful Nomu ever, however, Endeavor undoubtedly had too many difficulties. Its incredible ability to regenerate, in fact, did not allow the Hero to eliminate the opponent with a single well-aimed shot, a devastating attack which, however, responds precisely to its "malus". The use of the powerful flashes of fire released by Endeavor require a large amount of energy placed directly in his body. Sugar, nutrients, fats, everything is converted into fuel with which to feed the flames of his attacks, a weakness that is not very significant in a fast but potentially destructive clash in the event of fights that should last longer than necessary.

