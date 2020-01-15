The latest installment of My Hero Academia 4 exposed Overhaul's true weakness

Share it:

As you probably know, in the last few days the 13th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 has been released, a highly anticipated episode widely discussed by fans that has finally allowed the public to enjoy the epic clash that involved two ninety pieces, or our Deku and the dangerous Overhaul.

Regardless of how the battle ended, what really caught the public interest was it find out what the real weakness of Overhaul was, a weak point that actually put him at a disadvantage compared to Deku for the whole fight, or himself. It has now become a constant that we have seen in many productions, the bad guy on duty loves to talk when he is face to face with his opponent, and even with My Hero Academia things have not gone differently.

During the various chapters of the manga and during the seasons of the series, there have been few occasions in which the villain on duty let himself go to long monologues, but with Overhaul it became really evident, according to someone even ridiculous. Our super-criminal, in fact, throughout the clash did nothing but speak, especially in the moments when Deku found himself in an advantageous position. This endless stream of big words, threats and more, however, also allowed Midoriya to discover the true functioning of Eri's Quirk.

The choice, it must be said, is not really liked by all the fans, but in any case many have seen the thing with positivity, in fact considering it the right way to give an even more personal touch to the charisma of Overhaul. Before saying goodbye, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 13th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.