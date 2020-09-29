the latest from the set, when does the second part come out on Netflix?

One of the certainties of the 2020 television season is the success of Lucifer as the most viewed series on Netflix, closing a golden period that, after fears of the cancellation and subsequent acquisition by Netflix, is giving the series, a free adaptation of Lucifer Morningstar’s DC character, a second youth.

After the announcement of the entry into the cast of Scott Porter’s Lucifer, the news that most interests fans is to find out when the second part of the fifth season will be released. We will therefore try today to clarify.

After the stop due to global COVID-19 pandemic, the production has begun to work hard on the next episodes of the series, under the eyes of showrunner Tom Kapinos. According to a report by TV Line, shooting resumed on Thursday 24 September, with the priority of concluding the season finale, to then devote himself to post-production and advertising work. All with the new Warner Bros directives to work safely.

A short time ago Tom Ellis, protagonist of the series and face of Lucifer, had declared a Collider that filming for the final episode of the fifth season would have required: “only five or six days“. If everything is going well, then, these days the cast should have already completed the work for the season finale, or at least could be at the last takes.

Always Ellis, this time speaking to Pilot TV Podcast had declared that: “if all goes well, the second part could arrive by Christmas, or early next year“.

According to this information, the most likely date for the release of the new episodes of the fifth season of Lucifer could be that of January 2021.

Recently, another protagonist of the series, Lauren German, spoke about her feelings about having to sing in the next upcoming musical episode, stating that she was really scared about having to sing. The German also shared a moment in which she was moved: “there is that moment when Lucifer is in trouble, and Tom (Ellis, ed) starts singing … I was in my camper and I started cry. It’s a wonderful time. “

While waiting to be able to enjoy this new highly anticipated musical episode, we remind you that here you can find our review of the first part of the fifth season of Lucifer.