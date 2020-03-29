The latest Fortnite glitches can assure you victory

Share it:

Since the helicopters were released in Fortnite, a number of glitches or "failures" in the game that offer a certain advantage in the games if we know how to take advantage of them. The first of them allows us to become invisible, and the other gives us the possibility of escaping from any danger by crossing the sky.

YouTube user LazarBeam has posted a video compiling and displaying these glitches that offer advantage. The first of them takes place when we hide under a cardboard box and we crouch while aiming the harpoon, this will make us invisible to enemy players. Of course, it is essential that it be with the harpoon, since the rest of firearms would make us visible to cautious players who no longer trust open cardboard boxes.

The second failure comes from the new Choppa helicopter. These are squad-sized vehicles that allow players to shoot while hanging from the squad. This trick is used to escape damage thanks to the hook pistol. With it, we can cross the helicopter and evade all damage by crossing the limits of the map.

We don't know yet when Epic Games It will solve these errors, but it is clear that it will end up happening. Until then, you can take advantage to win a good number of games using these useful glitches.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus and Fortnite saturate the Internet in Italy due to isolation, a situation that has quickly spread worldwide. Online leisure options have become the master weapon for dealing with confinement for the duration of quarantine. At the middle of the month over 70% of internet traffic was related to online video games from Italy. However, it appears that the lines have managed to stabilize to accommodate a large number of users.