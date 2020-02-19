The latest episode of Pokémon stages the most powerful move of "Fat Pikachu"

Share it:

Despite the lashing criticism that hit the Game Freak franchise, Pokémon is experiencing a moment of great turmoil, both from a videogame point of view – with the arrival of the new DLC of Spada and Scudo – and in the field of animation, where in addition to the canonical series, Twilight Wings is also making more and more space.

The most recent episode of the animated series has revived a particularly nostalgic version of Pikachu, "Fat Pikachu". Within the episode, the pocket creature takes on this peculiar shape thanks to its transformation into Gigantamax, with which it faces a fearsome Drednaw with its head down.

The clash between the two is tight, but suddenly Fat Pikachu shows off his best shot – Cod Steel – which thanks to its enormous reach proves fatal for the defense of the opponent. The way the Pokémon launches its attack is rather funny, since – forced by his cyclopean physical conformation – he is obliged to move his tail with his arms before launching the attack.

At the bottom of the article you will find the clip that resumes its brilliant show of strength, shared by Twitter user @ TAHK0. As for The Twilight Wings series, it will consist of 7 episodes in total, lasting 5 minutes each. The narrative focus, compared to the original anime, is totally focused on the Galar region, the Pokémon that populate it and the new characters.

In case you missed it, the second episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings is now available on Youtube.