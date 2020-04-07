Entertainment

The latest episode of My Hero Academia presented the long-awaited meme character

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There season 4 of My Hero Academia has finally ended. After a journey that saw Izuku Midoriya face Overhaul and Gentle, the last episodes of the season made Endeavor, the flamboyant hero who became number one after the retirement of All Might, instead. The final episode gave many noteworthy moments.

In the midst of fighting the My Hero Academia episode 4×25, Endeavor took a big risk against the sentient nomu. He has repeatedly suffered seemingly lethal blows that have exhausted him enormously and, while the crowd was desperate for the absence of a true symbol of peace, a boy emerged from the crowd supporting the hero.

The unnamed character who calls Fairy Tail to Natsu will become the symbol of the return of Endeavor pointing out to the crowd the flames that are still bursting and which signal that the hero is not yet dead and is fighting for them. The boy will be renamed "You don't see them" -kun and, as fans of the manga know, it will become a real meme in My Hero Academia with also merchandising associated with its face and with a recited phrase.

READ:  Sony reduces the speed of downloads on PS4 due to the coronavirus

Unfortunately season 4 did not show the moment when the boy becomes an icon of this genre, while season 5 of My Hero Academia will focus on new events.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.