The latest episode of My Hero Academia presented the long-awaited meme character

There season 4 of My Hero Academia has finally ended. After a journey that saw Izuku Midoriya face Overhaul and Gentle, the last episodes of the season made Endeavor, the flamboyant hero who became number one after the retirement of All Might, instead. The final episode gave many noteworthy moments.

In the midst of fighting the My Hero Academia episode 4×25, Endeavor took a big risk against the sentient nomu. He has repeatedly suffered seemingly lethal blows that have exhausted him enormously and, while the crowd was desperate for the absence of a true symbol of peace, a boy emerged from the crowd supporting the hero.

The unnamed character who calls Fairy Tail to Natsu will become the symbol of the return of Endeavor pointing out to the crowd the flames that are still bursting and which signal that the hero is not yet dead and is fighting for them. The boy will be renamed "You don't see them" -kun and, as fans of the manga know, it will become a real meme in My Hero Academia with also merchandising associated with its face and with a recited phrase.

Unfortunately season 4 did not show the moment when the boy becomes an icon of this genre, while season 5 of My Hero Academia will focus on new events.