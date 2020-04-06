The latest episode of My Hero Academia 4 pays homage to Black Clover and Fairy Tail

Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia is now over, although not without leaving behind a pleasant surprise. Either way, theannouncement of the fifth season it is not the only gift that Studio Bones has left to fans, as the company has hidden two brilliant Easter eggs in the last episode.

Episode 25 of the anime was nothing short of incredible, an exciting confrontation that saw Endeavor finally protagonist, officially decreeing him as the currently strongest Pro Hero out there. In addition to the extraordinary fight, Bones took advantage of it to add two bizarre tributes to some of the most popular Shonen-style works out there: Fairy Tail is Black Clover.

The easter eggs in question, which you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, have been discovered by a fan who has noticed, in the first image, how the fan # 1 of Endeavor clearly looks like Natsu, complete with a scarf with the same striped motif. The second scene, however, concerns the mysterious photo of the hero's children, in which Natsuo's shirt is a tribute to Black Clover, a work serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump by a colleague of Kohei Horikoshi, Yuki Tabata.

Two particular Easter eggs that are not easily found at first glance, but which certainly act as a bizarre tribute to two of the most iconic Shonen works in the current generation of manga. And you, however, had you noticed these details? Let us know with a comment below.