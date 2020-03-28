The latest episode of My Hero Academia 4 is shown in an "explosive" trailer

Share it:

The finale of the fourth season of My Hero Academia is almost upon us and Studio BONES intends to end the series with an epic episode. Just to whet the thirst for fans' curiosity, the company has already released on the net a first promotional trailer for the last episode.

After previewing Hawks' design, the studio is preparing to end the fourth season of the anime with great pomp. Therefore, My Hero Academia 4 could only end with a episode full of action. The episode n ° 25, in fact, will see at work in a joint fight against a mysterious creature the current strongest Pro Heroes in circulation, respectively Endeavor in first place e Hawks.

For the occasion, moreover, it is already possible to see a first taste of the last episode with the trailer released in the last hours, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The clip of a few seconds, despite its duration, immediately shows the muscles with what appears to be a clash in the name of the very high technical quality to which the studio has accustomed us for years to this part. However, even the fourth season should not end without revealing one last surprise, as rumors seem to confirm the next announcement of My Hero Academia 5.

