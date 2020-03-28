Entertainment

The latest episode of My Hero Academia 4 is shown in an "explosive" trailer

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The finale of the fourth season of My Hero Academia is almost upon us and Studio BONES intends to end the series with an epic episode. Just to whet the thirst for fans' curiosity, the company has already released on the net a first promotional trailer for the last episode.

After previewing Hawks' design, the studio is preparing to end the fourth season of the anime with great pomp. Therefore, My Hero Academia 4 could only end with a episode full of action. The episode n ° 25, in fact, will see at work in a joint fight against a mysterious creature the current strongest Pro Heroes in circulation, respectively Endeavor in first place e Hawks.

For the occasion, moreover, it is already possible to see a first taste of the last episode with the trailer released in the last hours, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The clip of a few seconds, despite its duration, immediately shows the muscles with what appears to be a clash in the name of the very high technical quality to which the studio has accustomed us for years to this part. However, even the fourth season should not end without revealing one last surprise, as rumors seem to confirm the next announcement of My Hero Academia 5.

READ:  Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 debuts on April 23, posters and news on the Netflix anime

And you, instead, what do you expect from this season finale? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.