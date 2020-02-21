Sports

The latest controversy of the PSG: Neymar, Cavani and Keylor Navas party and shirtless

February 21, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Several players of Paris Saint-Germain They partied this Thursday to celebrate Cavani, Icardi and Di María's birthday in a Parisian venue. The organization of everything was Wanda Icardi, woman of the Argentine forward.

Some party goers started uploading videos to their social networks, something that the fans didn't like very much. In one of the images you can see Neymar, Cavani Y Keylor Navas dancing, jumping jumps and no shirt. Kylian Mbappé also attended the party, but was more restrained.

The music went out late in the morning. His fans began to reproach him on the networks that came from to lose in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund (2-1). The round will be played on March 11.

"The world can sink over Paris"

Dortmund managed to impose the game he wanted in the first half, allowed very little to the PSG in attack and, despite difficulties to reach the area, had two good chances to go ahead.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, executive director of Borussia Dortmund, put more pressure on the PSG with his statements after the game: "If we eliminate them, the world will sink over Paris. They have the trauma of what happened to Manchester United last year. "

