The latest chapter of My Hero Academia showed the link between All Might and Aizawa

In the meantime, viewers are enjoying the new episodes of My Hero Academia, fans of the paper work are continuing in their long run which, chapter by chapter of the manga, is going to outline an increasingly intriguing and fascinating story that has revealed itself capable of conquering the public.

Well, just recently the readers of My Hero Academia have had the opportunity to see more closely the relationship between All Might and Aizawa. In chapter 257, in fact, fans observed the Pro Hero in all its majestic glory, intent on interacting with All Might, suffering after the "forced retirement" he went through, a condition that basically destroyed one of the reasons of more important life.

All Might, however, explains that he is determined to live, albeit still insecure for the future, and it is at this point that an unexpected response affects the fans. In fact, All Might says:

"I decided to continue living. But at the same time, I don't know how to explain it … I feel this feeling of helplessness that continues to simmer inside me."

A statement full of suffering and regret to which, however, Aizawa decides to give a firm and decisive answer:

"You have kept this country up for decades. Getting off that pedestal was a shock, but you can still do a lot for them. You can live. You can be here. For many people, this is the only push they really need So please be the same self-assured man you've always been. "

In short, although it is difficult to see Aizawa show his true feelings, it is clear that the bond that unites him to All Might is very strong indeed, a revelation that pleasantly took fans by surprise.

