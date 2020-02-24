The late actor Kirk Douglas leaves his great fortune to charity

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor Kirk Douglas, father of also actor Michael Douglas and who died a few days ago at the age of 103, said in his will that much of his fortune will go to charity and left nothing to Michael, who has his own money.

According to information published in the Mirror newspaper, Kirk Douglas's fortune amounts to about 61 million dollars and of that money, 50 million dollars would have left them to the Douglas Foundation, a charity he founded.

The Douglas Foundation explains on its website that its main goal is to help people who cannot help themselves, improve education, health and develop and promote opportunities for children.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas A shared post by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on 5 Feb, 2020 at 3:33 PST





The aforementioned medium also reveals that some of the beneficiaries of Don Kirk's fortune are the University of St. Lawrence, the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the Sinai Temple of Westwood.

About the remaining 11 million dollars of Kirk's fortune, it is not known to whom they will be destined.

At the moment, Michael Douglas has not issued any statement or given interviews regarding the decision his famous dad made about what he decided about his personal fortune.

At 103 he left the great actor Kirk Douglas who has worked on hundreds of films. He started his profession when he was very young, working with Glorias del cine

He went on tour and sure up there he was received by John WAYNE, Lee Van Cleef, among many other QEPD pic.twitter.com/QBlBYCnlt0 – ⚖️⚔️LawAndEquity⚔️⚖️ (@The_Dr_Justice)

February 6, 2020





It was Michael himself who used his personal Instagram account to report his father's death and referred to him as a legend.

An actor of the golden age of cinema who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire, "wrote Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas filmed about 80 films and launched his own film producer, in 1955.









And as an actor, Don Kirk was nominated for an Oscar three times, for his films 'Champion' (1949), 'The Bad and the Beautiful' (1952) and 'Lust for Life' (1956).

Kirk Douglas was originally from Amsterdam, New York. According to information on Wikipedia, he was born on December 9, 1916 and died in Beverly Hills, California, on February 5, 2020.