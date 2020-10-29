the last things you need to know before the Disney + release

After seeing the summary of the first season of The Mandalorian, a series present in the Disney + catalog, here is everything we know about the next adventures This Djarin on his journey with Baby Yoda.

The main objective of the two will be to reach the native planet of Baby Yoda, in order to discover something more about its mysterious powers. Accompanying them will also be two characters already seen during the debut season of the show by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni: they are Cara Dune and Greef Karga, played respectively by Gina Carano and Carl Weathers, appeared in the numerous trailers and teasers dedicated to The Mandalorian.

Not only that, according to various rumors, Star Wars fans can expect the arrival of very important characters from the universe born from the mind of George Lucas, in particular we refer to Ahsoka Tano, a jedi seen for the first time in the episodes of “Star Wars: Clone Wars“and that will have the face of the famous actress Rosario DawsonFurthermore, many think that we will also see the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who survived his encounter with the Sarlacc of the Great Well of Tatooine. Finally, we are sure that the new season will allow us to get to know Moff Gideon better, Din Djarin’s opponent played by Giancarlo Esposito who will be present from the first unreleased episode.

Waiting for October 30, the day in which the first episode of the show will be available on Disney +, we leave you with the trailer for The Mandalorian 2.