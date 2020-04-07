Entertainment

The Last Show, the Marianico el Corto Series Premieres on HBO

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

"Miguel Ángel is convinced that the character that made him a celebrity in the 90s, Marianico el Corto, is dead. Now he only wants to make a surreal movie like those of his admired Luis Buñuel" With such a synopsis, who wouldn't think of moving to Aragon to see how the story continues?

Luckily for everyone, and for safety, it will no longer be necessary and it is that after its applauded premiere in Aragon TV last February, ‘The last show’, The first fiction produced by the network, can be seen on HBO Spain from April 17.

The series, which stars in the mythical Miguel Ángel Tirado (Marianico el Corto), known for his participation in ‘Don't laugh, which is worse’,‘What do we bet?’,‘Hello Raffaella!’And different television specials, is a creation of Alex Rodrigo, director of different chapters of ‘Vis a vis’,‘The paper house’Or‘The jetty’, And which he has directed together with Carlos Val (‘Bestefreunde’, ‘Planet 5000’).

READ:  Super Dragon Ball Heroes: the gods of destruction are unleashed in a new visual

With Luisa Gavasa, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Miranda, José Luis Esteban, Pablo Lagartos and the illustrious Mr. Barragan closing your deal, it's hard to wait on ‘The last show’A new slap from the homeland comedy to reality (homeland too) as were geniuses of the stature of‘What became of Jorge Sanz?’(David Trueba),‘The end of comedy’(Ignatius Farray, Miguel Esteban, Raúl Navarro) or‘look what you have done’(Berto Romero, Rafael Barceló, Enric Pardo).

The last show

Aragon TV

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.