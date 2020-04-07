The Last Show, the Marianico el Corto Series Premieres on HBO

Share it:

"Miguel Ángel is convinced that the character that made him a celebrity in the 90s, Marianico el Corto, is dead. Now he only wants to make a surreal movie like those of his admired Luis Buñuel" With such a synopsis, who wouldn't think of moving to Aragon to see how the story continues?

Luckily for everyone, and for safety, it will no longer be necessary and it is that after its applauded premiere in Aragon TV last February, ‘The last show’, The first fiction produced by the network, can be seen on HBO Spain from April 17.

The series, which stars in the mythical Miguel Ángel Tirado (Marianico el Corto), known for his participation in ‘Don't laugh, which is worse’,‘What do we bet?’,‘Hello Raffaella!’And different television specials, is a creation of Alex Rodrigo, director of different chapters of ‘Vis a vis’,‘The paper house’Or‘The jetty’, And which he has directed together with Carlos Val (‘Bestefreunde’, ‘Planet 5000’).

With Luisa Gavasa, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Miranda, José Luis Esteban, Pablo Lagartos and the illustrious Mr. Barragan closing your deal, it's hard to wait on ‘The last show’A new slap from the homeland comedy to reality (homeland too) as were geniuses of the stature of‘What became of Jorge Sanz?’(David Trueba),‘The end of comedy’(Ignatius Farray, Miguel Esteban, Raúl Navarro) or‘look what you have done’(Berto Romero, Rafael Barceló, Enric Pardo).