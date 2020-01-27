Entertainment

The last season of Oregairu finally has a release date

January 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
About five years have passed since the conclusion of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 2, or if you prefer Oregairu, the anime based on the paper work of Wataru Watari. Today, after years of waiting, you can finally rejoice, given that the official Twitter profile of the anime series has confirmed once and for all the release date of the third season.

Apparently the highly anticipated Oregairu 3 will debut in Japan on April 9, 2020, in the same spring season that will bring souls of the caliber of Re: Zero 2 is Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2. The premiere will be previewed during Anime Japan 2020, the extraordinary Japanese event scheduled for March 21st.

The last 12 episodes of Oregairu will cover the events narrated by Watari in the past three volumes of his light novel. Overall, in fact, the two seasons of the anime have so far adapted the first 11 of the 14 volumes available. The reason why the production of the third season proved to be so long-lived is precisely linked to the lack of material, given that the work has definitely ended only on 19 November.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were looking for more details instead, we refer you to the recent news related to Opening and Ending Theme of Oregairu 3.

