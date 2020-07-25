The Last Ride 1×03: Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels and Triple H, the background

Share it:

The match against John Cena at Wrestlemania 34 generated excellent sensations in The Undertaker, as seen in the first impressions of The Last Ride. To the point that the scarce three minutes in the ring remained tight at Deadman who, although aware of still having a few cartridges available, felt as good as it had not happened for some time. The third episode of the registered docuserie WWE therefore continues in the story showing us the remaining months of 2018, culminating with the disappointing performance a Crown Jewel, the event that took place in Saudi Arabia and that in the evening's card included the clash between D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) and i Brothers Of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker). After previewing the third episode of The Last Ride, titled End of an era, clear reference to one of the best storylines proposed by the Stanford federation in its long existence, we are ready to tell you about new details on the career of the Phenom. First, however, we remind you that the episode will be available on WWE Network starting from the night between Sunday 24 and Monday 25 May.

Legendary rivalries

Convinced that he can still fight on good levels, The Undertaker faced Rusev a Greatest Royal Rumble, the first WWE pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, despite only a handful of weeks having passed since the victory over Cena. Mark Calaway he says he was satisfied with that match, as well as with the performance at the live event held at Madison Square Garden in July – probably the last time he went to the ring of the building where so many iconic moments of the federation took place, such a demanding stage how rewarding.

In this sentence, the idea of ​​withdrawal becomes increasingly weak and this is an example of the vicious circle in which the Deadman: when things are going well, you still want them, you don't think about quitting and you are looking for the perfect moment to say enough on your terms. On the other hand, when things go wrong and you don't offer an adequate performance, you feel the need to redeem yourself.

As much as this theme continues to be present on the show, the heart of the third episode is in the relationship between The Undertaker and two of its biggest rivals, Shawn Michaels is Triple H. After the series of convincing performances, in fact, Calaway receives a new proposal from Vince McMahon, readily accepted. So, in October, in that of Super Show Down (in Australia) the Undertaker vs Triple H takes place, a prelude to the aforementioned disastrous match of couples in Arab land. The cue is ideal for dwelling on one of WWE's narrative climaxes, theEnd of an era, a story that lasted four years and focused on as many meetings, which Calaway considers those to which he is most attached.

The first two are against Shawn Michaels and are considered among the best ever seen at the Showcase of the Immortals. In particular, in the second comparison, emotional peaks were reached that boast few equals in the discipline, given that on one hand there was the Streak of the Gravedigger, on the other the career of Michaels. The latter came out defeated in both matches, but Calaway reveals that he feels envy for Michaels, since he is able to retire without too many second thoughts.

The other two matches are against Triple H, companion of many battles together with Michaels. After a very hard first victory by the Deadman, the rematch was the perfect ending: a Hell in a cell (type of match that is immediately associated with the two athletes) and Michaels as a special referee. The winner is once again The Undertaker, but the image of the three embraced under a screen on which the winning streak of 20 to 0 at Wrestlemania stands is the moment that everyone will remember.

"It was a trainwreck"

Given the previous knowledge and mutual trust, Calaway prepares with a certain tranquility in view of the new challenge with The Game and tells the cameras of the great respect he feels towards his colleague, defined as a person on whom he knows he can always count, as well as being a person on his own wave line. Different the speech with Michaels. Calway explains that during the early years in WWE he was not a huge fan of HBK outside the ring, although he thought he was an excellent colleague to work with.

Later, the relationship between the two improved markedly, which led to the two magnificent performances in Wrestlemania. Even if the meeting of Super Show Down between The Undertaker and Triple H is approaching half an hour in duration, the result is quite satisfactory and two important facts occur: The cerebral assassin manages to defeat The Undertaker for the first time in a single match; the latter attacks Triple H at the end of the match, continuing the rivalry.

The interventions of Kane and Shawn Michaels on subsequent TV shows evolve the following encounter, which becomes couples and will take place in Crown Jewel. Once again we approach the date of the event with a certain positivity, as if we were going to a joyful repatriation with old friends. Unfortunately, what was seen was not a great show. Triple H was injured in the early minutes, leaving much of the responsibility to Michaels, who participated in the meeting with the idea of ​​fighting for that one evening, after years of inactivity.

There were many mistakes and carelessness and Calaway reveals that, even if he was physically all right, he was not there that night with his head, distracted by personal problems that plagued him at that time. Calaway takes all responsibility, but that also means convincing yourself of need redemption, yet another. But it will still take time, given that, as anticipated by the preview of the fourth chapter, there will still be a bad match, the unprecedented comparison with Goldberg.