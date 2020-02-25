The last part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has a release date

Share it:

Two weeks after the release of the final trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld 2, the release period of the new episodes was surprisingly revealed. The Twitter profile of the anime in fact confirmed that the series will return to Japan in April, and that it will be broadcast in simulcast on Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS.

The premiere debut date is set for April 25, 2020. The guys from Study A-1 Pictures therefore they managed to meet the deadlines, despite the commitments with Kaguya-sama: Love is War, another important release scheduled for the same month.

Kirito and his companions will return to fight with the Emperor Vector in the spring season therefore, during the second and last cour of the narrative arc Alicization Awakening. Sword Art Online will adapt the seventeenth Volume of the series by the end of 2020 Reki Kawahara, currently running with 23 novels available. Given the amount of material to draw on, we would not be surprised at an early renewal for a fifth season, which should adapt the narrative arc Alicization Lasting.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for SAO's return? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you read our review of the mid-season finale of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.