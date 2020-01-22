Sports

The last offer of Atlético de Madrid to take over the services of Cavani

January 22, 2020
The Atlético de Madrid has improved the offer for Edinson Cavani but does not want to make a madness knowing that it comes free in June. As explained Francisco José Delgado In 'SER Deportivos', the amount that the rojiblanco club is willing to reach now is 15 million as fixed in addition to others 3 millions in variables.

The problem is that some in the entity consider that they have to sign it at any cost because the template is too short and there are no guarantee resources to deal with what lies ahead, reports Pedro Fullana. In fact, Álvaro Morata plays with discomfort, there are injuries because a few players accumulate minutes and some see it essential to expand the squad with a player like the Uruguayan striker.

Cavani will follow forcing, as we already have in the SER, to convince the PSG to agree to an agreement with Atlético de Madrid as soon as possible. This Wednesday, the forward will not play in the match between PSG and Rennes and his idea is to continue without participating in the matches of his team.

Simeone thinks about the Cup

The technician of Athletic has been asked twice on Wednesday by the attacker of Paris Saint Germain. "The only thing that worries me is the Copa del Rey match and have a good match, because we live from day to day and the results we get in the team. Of the players who are not with us I do not usually make many opinions about it, "he replied to the first question about Cavani.

And to the second: "Tomorrow is a match very difficult, like all those who represent a direct elimination in a field where since 2018 does not lose the Cultural. We, from the coach's side, all we have to worry about is trying to play well, or badly, but winning, which is what ultimately counts for everyone. "

