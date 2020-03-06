The Last of Us Will Have HBO Series

Share it:

Yes, you read it right. Craig Mazin, creator of 'Chernobyl’, Write and produce with Neil Druckmann, screenwriter and creative director of ‘The Last of Us’, A series for HBO that will adapt the magnificent game of Naughty dog.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carolyn Strauss will be the executive producer of the series with Evan Wells, president of the developer of Santa Monica. To the production of Sony Pictures Television has also joined PlayStation Productions in what will be his first series.

‘The Last of Us’, Which has been trying to reach the big screen for years, was launched in June 2013 to Playstation 3, followed by its brilliant prequel ‘The Last of Us: Left Behind’And, a year later, a remastered version of the original that took better advantage of the capabilities of Playstation 4.

The plot places us in the near future in which the Earth has been razed by a pandemic that turns humans into dangerous cannibal creatures. The survivors do what they can to see the sun rise one more day and, among them, we know Joel, a man who has lost everything, and to Ellie, a young woman who must guard the protected quarantine area to a fireflies camp, a paramilitary group that rejects authority.

Through stealthy phases, planned attacks and defenses to the desperate, ‘The Last of Us'He spoke to the player of loneliness, of attachment, of the dehumanization of extreme survival and, in the end, of the very human condition. All this accompanied by a magnificent soundtrack of Gustavo Santaolalla.

The series will talk about all the events experienced in that first game and, predictably, could address future plots ‘The Last of Us Part II’, Which will be released on May 29 this year.