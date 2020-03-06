Entertainment

The Last of Us Will Have HBO Series

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Yes, you read it right. Craig Mazin, creator of 'Chernobyl’, Write and produce with Neil Druckmann, screenwriter and creative director of ‘The Last of Us’, A series for HBO that will adapt the magnificent game of Naughty dog.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carolyn Strauss will be the executive producer of the series with Evan Wells, president of the developer of Santa Monica. To the production of Sony Pictures Television has also joined PlayStation Productions in what will be his first series.

The Last of Us’, Which has been trying to reach the big screen for years, was launched in June 2013 to Playstation 3, followed by its brilliant prequel ‘The Last of Us: Left Behind’And, a year later, a remastered version of the original that took better advantage of the capabilities of Playstation 4.

The plot places us in the near future in which the Earth has been razed by a pandemic that turns humans into dangerous cannibal creatures. The survivors do what they can to see the sun rise one more day and, among them, we know Joel, a man who has lost everything, and to Ellie, a young woman who must guard the protected quarantine area to a fireflies camp, a paramilitary group that rejects authority.

READ:  Peter Strickland and his fascinating world of horror

Through stealthy phases, planned attacks and defenses to the desperate, ‘The Last of Us'He spoke to the player of loneliness, of attachment, of the dehumanization of extreme survival and, in the end, of the very human condition. All this accompanied by a magnificent soundtrack of Gustavo Santaolalla.

The series will talk about all the events experienced in that first game and, predictably, could address future plots ‘The Last of Us Part II’, Which will be released on May 29 this year.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.