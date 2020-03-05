The Last of Us will have HBO series with Neil Druckmann and the creator of Chernobyl

Share it:

Such is the "nuclear bomb" that The Hollywood Reporter has launched exclusively, which could well be the cause of the post-apocalyptic world that we find in the saga The Last of Us. Basically, he has just revealed that the Naughty Dog video game franchise will have TV adaptation in series form for HBO.

And behind the project will be not only Neil Druckmann himself, who is the director of the games, but also Craig Mazin (creator of the Chernobyl series, also for HBO). Here we tell you all the details that have been revealed.

To begin with, it is known that Druckmann and Mazin will write and produce the adaptation. For his part, the president of Naughty Dog, Evan Wells, will act as executive producer with Carolyn Strauss. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions will co-produce the series for the cable network.

On the other hand, at the moment there are no details about the possible argument. Although considering that Druckmann himself will be involved, it is hoped that he will be strongly inspired by video games. Not necessarily in the characters, but at least in the world devastated by a global and completely deadly pandemic.

In any case, the first statements of Druckmann and Mazin have not been expected. This is what the creator of Chernobyl has commented: "Neil Druckmann is undoubtedly the best storyteller who works in the middle of video games, and The Last of Us is his masterpiece. Having the opportunity to adapt this impressive work of art has been a dream for me for years, and I am very honored to do so in partnership with Neil. ".

Nor has he fallen short in praise Druckman regarding his partner: "From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was equally surprised by his narrative approach and his love and his deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO they created a tense, heartbreaking and emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show. ".

Of course, we will be attentive to tell you the first details of the series when they are announced.

