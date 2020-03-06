         ‘The Last of Us’: the writer of by Chernobyl ’will adapt the video game in a series for HBO

Share it:

If someone asked me to select the best videogame of the past decade, I would point almost instantaneously and without hesitation for a second to 'The Last of Us'; an authentic playful and narrative work of art with which Naughty Dog was reaffirmed as the studio that has more successfully diluted the line that separates cinema and video games.

It was a matter of time before Joel and Ellie's adventure made the leap to real action. Although there was already a failed film project, finally, it will do so in the form of a television series for HBO written and produced by Craig Mazin —Responsible for the magnificent 'Chernobyl'— and Neil Druckmann —Writer and creative director of the original video game.

Further, Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, will also serve as executive producer of a project co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. The team in charge of this new version of 'The Last of Us' could not be more hopeful.

Craig Mazin has not taken in praise both the video game and the work of Druckmann In the middle of the video game.

"Neil Druckmann is, without a doubt, the best narrator in the middle of the video game, and 'The Last of Us' is his magnum opus. Having the opportunity to adapt this impressive work of art has been a dream I've had for years, and it's an honor to do it in collaboration with Neil. "

For his part, Casey Bloys, president of programming of HBO, has recognized the importance of adapting the bombing of PlayStation 3, winner of multiple awards and that has sold about 20 million copies in all its versions.

"Partnering with Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the Sony, Naughty Dog and PlayStation teams to bring the virtual world of this acclaimed video game to life is a tremendously exciting opportunity."

As it has transpired, the HBO series will explore the events of the original game, and could address additional content based on the sequel to the video game, which will arrive on PlayStation 4 next May. Neil Druckmann seems to have found in Mazin the perfect companion to shape a script at the height of the circumstances.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was dazzled by his approach to the narrative and his love and knowledge about 'The Last of Us'. With 'Chernobyl', Craig and HBO created a tense, emotional work of art and heartbreaking. I could not think of better companions to bring the story of 'The Last of Us' to life in a television series. I am beyond excited to collaborate with them. "

It seems that 'The Last of Us' is going to be the first stone of a more ambitious plan for Sony Pictures Television Studios, as, co-chairman Chris Parnell has commented, more adaptations could be on the way.

"'The Last of Us' is a brilliant achievement in narrative and character development, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it. This is the first of many shows that we intend to develop with our friends from PlayStation Productions. "

The people of HBO, Sony Pictures Television Studios and PlayStation Productions have pure gold in their hands, and with two names like those of Mazin and Druckmann, the probability of missing the shot is very rare. Now it would only be that they were to Ellen Page and Dylan McDermott to give life to the leading duo and make the perfect adaptation, although the voice of Troy Baker would be greatly missed.

