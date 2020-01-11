The Last of Us: the story of the American Dreams comic prequel, waiting for TLOU2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the unexpected postponement of The Last of Us Part 2 has temporarily dismissed the date from which players can get their hands on the expected production, the editorial team of Everyeye decided to take a small step back, to deepen the previous events to the first The Last of Us.

In particular, our Giuseppe Arace has returned for the occasion to dive into the pages of The Last of Us: American Dreams, a production a comics entirely dedicated to the world shaped by the Naughty Dog team. The publication of the mini-series, consisting of four volumes, dates back to 2013 and has seen an exceptional personality at the helm. The plot of The Last of Us: American Dreams was indeed outlined by Neil Druckmann, the well-known game director of Naughty Dog himself. To give shape to this prequel, it was instead the designer Faith Erin Hicks.

The comic series represents in all respects a prequel of the events narrated in Left Behind. Through its four volumes, the latter accompanies the reader on a journey that sees the very young protagonists Ellie and Riley. To offer you a complete panorama, the Everyeye team has created a dedicated video, in which to retrace the highlights of the American Dreams storyline. As usual, you can find the movie directly at the opening of this news: before wishing you a good vision, we would like to point out, however, that they will be present spoilers related to both The Last of Us and its Left Behind DLC.