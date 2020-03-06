The Last of Us: The HBO series screenwriter promises that Ellie will be a lesbian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

C

Raig Mazin, co-writer of the television adaptation of The Last of Us, has promised that Ellie will remain a lesbian in the HBO series.

After the television series was announced yesterday, Mazin responded to some people who asked him questions about it on Twitter, one of whom raised the issue of maintaining the sexuality of the characters.

You have my word. – Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 5, 2020

After that confirmation, another person on Twitter responded to Mazin's tweet, saying "Tag it, this tweet is now evidence.", he answered: "Correct. It's a receipt.".

It was first confirmed that Ellie is a lesbian in Left Behind, the DLC of the first The Last of Us. In it, Ellie kisses her friend Riley in a flashback. Ellie's sexuality will be explored further and will be much more present in The Last of Us – Part 2.

"Ellie is a lesbian"said co-writer Halley Gross in 2018. "Ellie was born a lesbian. This is exactly what she is. And to explore who she is when she was a teenager and an adult, it would not be an honor to hide some facet of herself. We want to get involved with her as a complete character.".

During E3 2018, a video of The Last of Us – Part 2 was seen with Ellie kissing the new character Dina. Not much is known about how the characters will develop in the plot of the game, but since Dina says that Ellie has a better chance of being with her than the children in her group of friends, it seems likely that they will become lovers.

On the other hand, it is known that The Last of Us series for HBO will replace the film adaptation of the previously planned game. Mazin is taking care of the script with the original screenwriter of the game: Neil Druckmann. For his part, the president of Naughty Dog, Evan Wells, will be executive producer. It has also been revealed that Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions will co-produce the series.

As for The Last of Us – Part 2, it will arrive exclusively on PS4 on May 29, 2020, after its launch date was delayed last year.

Source: Twitter