The Last of Us – Part 2 will take up a minimum of 100 GB of space

Now we have The Last of Us – Part 2 For your reservation on the PlayStation Store and a fixed release date it's time to think about the space you will have to make on the PS4 hard drive for installation.

Updated information on the official page of the game on the PlayStation site reveals that it will take at least 100 GB of free space to install this sequel in digital format.

This does not catch us by surprise for various reasons. The 100 GB has long been an expected minimum in the AAA, we know that this sequel will be much more ambitious than the first game and that it was announced that the physical version will come on two discs, something very rare in these times and which already predicts a fairly heavy game.

Naughty Dog is not going through its best days now that much of the history of this project has been leaked to which they have dedicated so much resources and effort. A former worker would have uncovered some of the most important revelations in history and that could have considerably damaged the release of this sequel.

Added to this are the accusations of labor exploitation that the study has been facing for years and that would have led to the foregoing. So the launch is as expected for the quality that the video game will undoubtedly have, as for knowing the impact that these events have had on the premiere and on its developers.

The Last of Us – Part 2 has gone to June 19, 2020 after suffering a delay a few weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.