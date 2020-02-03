The Last Of Us – Part 2 will have sexual content and nudity

Share it:

It is not something extraordinary in general, but it is surprising if we talk about Naughty Dog in particular. To the point that The Last of Us – Part 2 It will be the first game of the Californian company to contain scenes of sex and nudity. Or at least that's what to expect after seeing the description that the ESRB has made of the game.

In fact, you can check on the official website of the game, where we see that the ESRB has qualified the title with an M (17+). In any case, they ensure that sexual content comes in the game in the form of "Non-explicit representations of sexual behavior, possibly including partial nudity.".

Therefore, and judging by other ESBR qualifications, it is expected that there is some fairly clear sexual content and not only shy references, in which case the description of "Sex issues". On the other hand, we will not take long to be able to verify it for ourselves. Remember that the launch of this game is scheduled for May 29, 2020. It will arrive exclusively for PS4, although there have also been rumors of a possible future version for PC.

The issue of sex is still quite unusual in the video game industry. And we don't talk about the explicit, but rather about any reference when it comes to humanizing the characters of the different adventures that take place in the games.

In fact, although the plot of The Last of Us – Part 2 is being kept secret, it looks as if it will also tell us about Ellie's maturity in every way. And one of them could involve his possible girlfriend, who we have already seen through some trailers and which could be key in these contents cited by the ESRB.

