The Last Of Us – Part 2 will have hands-on demo at PAX East 2020

It is still too early to know if Naughty Dog will announce a surprise at the PAX East 2020. However, for now he has already confirmed that The Last of Us – Part 2 Will be present at the event. It will be in the form of a hands-on demo that will provide a little experience of what we can expect with the final game. One that, as we learned a few days ago, will have sexual content and nudity.

In fact, as they comment on their official blog (we via PlayStation Blog), all those attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy this demo. This is the Patrol demo, which features an early area of ​​the game where Ellie and Dina must venture out of Jackson to the surrounding areas to eliminate the infected.

As they say, the demo will cover an hour of play and will be quite representative of what awaits us with the final product. In addition, Naughty Dog wanted to remember that PAX East was the event where they presented the first TLOU. Therefore, they believe that returning there is a way to honor that special moment.

In any case, Naughty Dog has also wanted to warn that the places to attend the space where the demo will be available are limited. Therefore, it is recommended to book in advance. If you are lucky enough to be able to attend, all the information you need is available in the original source.

As for the game, remember that the release is dated May 29, 2020. As it could not be otherwise coming from Naughty Dog, it will be an exclusive title for PS4, although there have also been rumors of a possible future version for PC. Something that, if confirmed, could mean a before and after in the way Sony distributes its video games.

Sources: Naughty Dog / PlayStation Blog