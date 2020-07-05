The Last Of Us Part 2: where to find the garage safe and holster

Share it:

Find all the safes hidden inside The Last Of Us Part 2 it is very useful both for finding ammunition, stocks and collectible secrets, and for unlocking the L'Arte dello Scasso trophy.

The safe we ​​deal with today is in the neighborhood of Hillcrest, at the beginning of day 2 of Ellie and Dina's journey. Shortly after the first encounter with the WLF members and their dog patrols, you will find yourself on a street with numerous abandoned vehicles and some shops.

The code is located in the building with thegreen sign that you will see in front of you on the left, as soon as you arrive in the area (the one near the police car): enter it, and cross the hole on the wall you will find yourself in a bar. Pay attention to the Shambler and Runner in the room and proceed inside the kitchen: you will find the code, 30-82-65, as soon as you cross the threshold, in a document hanging on the left wall.

To find the safe, you must exit the building and cross the road towards tattoo shop, from whose back you can access an alley. Here you will immediately notice a garage surrounded by a fence and with the entrance door barred by a box. To enter, you just have to move it, but be very careful, as as soon as you open the door you will be attacked by some Runners: to eliminate them without taking risks, we recommend that you launch a Molotov cocktail inside the garage before the group of enemies can even get out. Once the threat has been overcome, you will find the safe waiting for you, containing numerous useful resources second holster for Ellie's weapons, essential to never stay dry during the most excited gunfights.

It should be noted that the type of holster you will find varies depending on whether you have obtained the or not Shotgun, which is located inside the bank vault of Seattle, during day 1. If the weapon is in your possession, the holster found will be long, otherwise it will be short. Also, some of you may not have found the first holster, and in this case we refer you to our guide to find Ellie's first holster for weapons. We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to find the combination of the court safe, and the tricks and tips to start The Last Of Us Part 2, without any type of spoiler.