The Last of Us Part 2: what happened to multiplayer?

Winning the acclaim of the game critics and a huge commercial success, The Last of Us Part 2 is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4.

However, the new epic of Ellie and Joel has hit the market without a multiplayer compartment, unlike what happened in the first chapter, which offered players the opportunity to try their hand in Faction mode. The reasons for this choice are to be found in a declaration shared by Naughty Dog in September 2019: "We wanted to discuss multiplayer in The Last of Us: Part 2. As we said, the single player campaign is by far the most ambitious project ever undertaken by Naughty Dog. Similarly, when development startedevolution of Factions mode from The Last of Us Part 1, the team's vision went further to that of an additional mode that could be included with our huge single player campaign. Wanting to support both visions, we made the difficult decision not to include a multiplayer mode in The Last of Us Part 2".

However, the declaration did not close the door to the implementation of a multiplayer sector. "However, – the message went on – you can finally test the fruits of our team's online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part 2. How and when this will be accomplished is yet to be determined. But rest assured, we are big fans of Factions as much as the rest of our community and we will be excited to share more information when the time comes".

Since then, unfortunately, the software house did not offer any further updates on the topic. To date, it is therefore not clear what the form assumed over time from the project originally conceived as a Factions mode declined in key The Last of Us Part 2. At the moment, it is also not known what is the next Naughty Dog project, which recently he has also discussed the difficulties related to the realization of a possible The Last of Us Part 3. Therefore, all that remains is to wait for any statements regarding: what are your hopes?